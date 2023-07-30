Spartanburg –
Boiling Springs alum Andrew Gregory shot a final round 69 to win the Spartanburg County Amateur at Carolina Country Club by three shots at 11-under par.
Fellow Boiling Springs alum Zach Phillips finished solo 2nd at 8-under par.
