Boiling Springs –
Boiling Springs pitcher Corben Childers tossed 6.2 innings, allowed 0 earned runs and struke out 10 to lead the Bulldogs past Woodmont 6-1 in a 5A baseball playoff elimination game. Boiling Springs plays at Rock Hill, Monday at 5PM needing to win twice before losing once.
Saturday High School Baseball Playoff Scores:
In 2A girls soccer playoff action Christ Church shut out Greer Middle College 5-0.
Saturday High School Girls Soccer Playoff Scores:
Saturday High School Softball Playoff Scores: