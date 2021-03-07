Bosnic strikes out 9 as South Carolina shuts out Mercer, 1-0, to improve to 10-0 on the season

COLUMBIA (USC SID) – The University of South Carolina baseball team allowed just two hits in a 1-0 shutout win over Mercer Sunday afternoon (March 7) to complete a three-game sweep of the Bears at Founders Park.

The trio of Julian Bosnic , Jack Mahoney and Brett Kerry combined to strike out 16 batters and allow just the two hits. Bosnic pitched 5.2 innings of no-hit baseball with nine strikeouts, which tied a career high, and four walks. He picked up his first win of the season. Mahoney struck out four in 2.1 innings of relief, allowing just one hit with two out in the eighth. Kerry picked up his first save of 2021, striking out the side and allowing one hit in the ninth.

Carolina scored its lone run in the fourth as Joe Satterfield’s RBI groundout scored David Mendham , who walked to start the inning. Braylen Wimmer , Josiah Sightler , George Callil and Satterfield had the four hits on the day for the Gamecocks.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina starts the season 10-0 for the first time since 2016.

Carolina’s pitching staff had 44 strikeouts in the three-game series.

Bosnic now has 21 strikeouts in 10 innings of work this season.

Carolina’s last 1-0 win came on May 14, 2019 in a 1-0 win over USC Upstate.

The last time the Gamecocks had back-to-back shutouts was on March 6-7, 2015, in 2-0 and 7-0 wins over Miami (Ohio).

Colin Burgess has now thrown out five runners trying to steal after getting a pair of runners in today’s win.

UP NEXT

Carolina heads to Joe Riley Park in Charleston, S.C., for a Wednesday night (March 10) matchup with The Citadel. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.