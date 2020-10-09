Bowyer to retire and move to Fox NASCAR coverage in 2021

Aric Almirola, left, and Clint Bowyer, center, talks to a crew member prior to the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Clint Bowyer will retire at the end of the NASCAR season and join the Fox Sports booth as an analyst.

Bowyer is in his 15th full season and heads into Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway facing elimination from the playoffs.

In a two-page letter posted to Twitter on Thursday night, Bowyer said he’s pursuing a new opportunity and will move into a full-time television job.

Bowyer is a popular veteran who has won races for Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota during his career with Richard Childress Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing and now Stewart-Haas Racing.