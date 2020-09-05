Brandon Jones takes lead late to win Darlington Xfinity race

Chase Briscoe (98) moves on the track during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Brandon Jones swept past leaders Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin two laps from the end to take the Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway.

Jones was mostly watching Chastain and Hamlin battle over the final 20 laps when his opportunity cropped up as the leaders bumped and Hamlin slid against the wall. Jones moved low around them and won his third race this season and fourth of his career.

Chastain ended second, Ryan Sieg was third, Riley Herbst fourth and Hamlin fifth. Hamlin is seeded second in Sunday’s first Cup Series playoff race.