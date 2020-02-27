Braves’ Freeman says elbow OK, hopes to play next week

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman practices his sliding technique using the new sliding matts on the team’s agility field during spring training on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

NORTH PORT, FL (AP) — Freddie Freeman hopes to return to the Atlanta Braves lineup next week after his surgically repaired right elbow swelled and forced him out of action a few days ago.

The four-time All-Star had three loose bodies removed from his elbow in October to address years-long pain that caused an ill-timed slump last season. Freeman arrived at spring training saying he felt better than he had in years, but the elbow ballooned Monday after he put in a particularly long day Sunday.

Freeman sent images and spoke by phone to the surgeon who operated on his elbow. The doctor assured him the swelling was not a concern.