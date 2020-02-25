Braves’ Freeman sidelined by right elbow irritation

Freddie Freeman

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, front right, celebrates after defeating the San Francisco Giants n a baseball game to clinch the NL East baseball title Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

NORTH PORT, FL (AP) — Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman wasn’t in the Braves’ starting lineup because of irritation in his right elbow.

Freeman felt discomfort Monday and again Tuesday. Braves manager Brian Snitker says he is not sure how long Freeman will be out. Freeman had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Oct. 18. The entire right elbow joint was cleaned during the procedure, which included removing three fragmented loose bodies and cleaning up multiple bone spur formations.

Freeman played with the injury for part of last season.

