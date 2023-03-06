ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves plan to stop the sale of season tickets to preserve the availability of single-game tickets.

Braves president Derek Schiller says this is the first time in team history season ticket sales have been cut off before the first game.

The Braves plan to cut off the sale of season tickets on or around March 17. The team says it is on pace to approach the 2022 Truist Park record total of more than 3.1 million in attendance, the first time since 2000 at Turner Field the Braves topped 3 million.

The Braves finished fourth in the majors last season with their average of 38,461 fans at Truist Park.

“We are now focused on ensuring that more of our fans who only come to one or two games are able to buy seats,” Schiller said in a statement released by the team.

The Braves say their April 6 home opener against San Diego and some other high-profile games already are approaching sellout or standing room only status.

After March 17, fans who want to purchase season tickets for 2024 can sign up and be placed on a waiting list for priority.