Atlanta –

Braves starting pitcher & rookie of the year candidate Spencer Strider goes 1-on-1 with 7 News Sports Todd Summers to talk about his rapid rise through the Atlanta farm system, his 3 seasons at Clemson, & his tremendous success so far this year.

Strider’s first 11 appearances this season came out of the bullpen, but on May 30th, the 23-year-old right hander made his first major league start. So far this season, Strider is 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA & 0.97 WHIP while averaging 14 strikeouts per 9 innings pitched.