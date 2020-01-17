Brice moving on from Clemson

Clemson back-up quarterback Chase Brice, likely seeing how crowded the QB room is getting, announced Thursday he’s entering the transfer portal.

Brice will graduate in May, meaning he’ll have two years of immediate eligibility at his next destination.

As a back-up to Trevor Lawrence this past season, Brice threw for for 581 yards and four touchdowns and was 50-85-1 passing.

He’ll best be remembered for converting a fourth down against Syracuse late in a 2018 game on a completed pass to Tee Higgins that kept the eventual game winning drive alive in a national championship season.