Briscoe holds off Busch for Xfinity win at Darlington

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, workers walk along the grandstands in the rain at Darlington Raceway after weather forced NASCAR to call off qualifying for the Sprint Cup and XFinity series auto races. NASCAR says it will resume its season without fans present starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) – Chase Briscoe capped a heartbreaking week by winning the Xfinity Series’ return to action at Darlington Raceway. Briscoe and wife Marissa were expecting a baby, but had a miscarriage that the driver learned about while in the infield awaiting this race’s original start Tuesday. Briscoe said he was in tears at times during Thursday’s run and dedicated the victory to his wife. He said it was the biggest day of his life after the toughest day of his life. Briscoe held off Kyle Busch over the final laps for his fourth career victory.

