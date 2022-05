Spartanburg –

With a chance to clinch the first 3A softball in program history, Broome came up short as Aynor won game two, 2-1.

The Blue Jackets scored 2 runs in the first and the Centurions answered with a run in the 3rd on a Shamiya Wilkins RBI single but it wasn’t quite enough.

Broome and Aynor will now play a winner take all game 3 in the championship series at Gilbert High School on Friday.