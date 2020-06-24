Byrnes Senior Barrett Josey Shoots a Final Round 62 to Win 2020 Junior Spartanburg County Am by 5 Shots

Spartanburg –

Barrett Josey entered the final round of the Junior Spartanburg County Amateur at the Country Club of Spartanburg 3 shots out of the lead, but it didn’t take the Byrnes rising senior long to vault to the top of the leader board.

Josey had 8 birdies over his first 9 holes and made the turn at 27. He had a bogey on 10, a birdie on 11, & a bogey on 12, before settling down with a couple of pars on 13 & 14. Josey then birdied 15, 16, & 17 to get to 10-under par and finished with par to win the tournament by 5 shots at 10-under par overall.

The final round 62 shattered his previous career best tournament round of 69.

Josey called this the biggest win of his young career.

Andrew Gregory finished 2nd at 5-under par.