Cam Newton Gets Rest Day on Panthers First Day in Pads

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Panthers coach Ron Rivera says Cam Newton’s day off from practice was predetermined and there is nothing wrong with the quarterback’s right shoulder.

Newton, who is recovering from arthroscopic surgery in January on his throwing shoulder, was held out of team drills on the third day of training camp Saturday morning at Wofford College. Newton did some light throwing on the side.

Rivera says it’s “part of the plan” and that Newton is “doing real well (with) no issues.”

Newton participated fully in the first two days of practice and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner said Thursday that Newton had “no limitations” on throwing deep passes.

Rookie Will Grier took reps with the first team with Newton out, while Kyle Allen worked with the second team.

Newton is scheduled to return to practice Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store