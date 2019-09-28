Cam Newton says he needs time away from football to heel

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field following the Panthers 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says he plans on taking “time away from the game” because of a mid-foot sprain that has bothered him since the third preseason game.

Newton says in a 15-minute blog released Friday night that he probably shouldn’t have tried to play through the injury and needs to give himself time to heal.

Newton says “it could very well be a week. Or two weeks. It could be three weeks, it could be four weeks, it could be six weeks. But I have to understand and know if it takes that time I trust in this team that they will, we will, still be in a great situation by the time I get back.”

Kyle Allen has replaced Newton in the starting lineup and led Carolina to a 38-20 win over Arizona last Sunday.

