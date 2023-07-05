Clemson outfielder Cam Cannarella and South Carolina outfielder Ethan Petry were named to Baseball America’s Freshman All-American first team.
This past season, Cannarella led the Tigers with a .388 batting average and also had 7 HR’s, 47 RBI, 72 runs scored and 24 stolen bases.
Petry ended his freshman season with a .376 batting average with 10 doubles, 23 home runs, 75 RBI and scored 55 runs.
BASEBALL AMERICA FRESHMAN-ALL AMERICA FIRST TEAM
C Malcolm Moore, Stanford
1B Anthony Martinez, UC Irvine
2B Blake Cyr, Miami
3B Kevin Bazzell, Texas Tech
SS Anthony Silva, TCU
OF Cam Cannarella, Clemson
OF Charlie Condon, Georgia
OF Ethan Petry, South Carolina
DH Austin Overn, Southern California
SP Evan Chrest, Jacksonville
SP Dominic Fritton, NC State
SP Kole Klecker, TCU
SP Jacob Mayers, Nicholls State
RP Hudson Barrett, UC Santa Barbara
RP James Tallon, Duke
UT DJ Newman, Bowling Green