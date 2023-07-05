Clemson outfielder Cam Cannarella and South Carolina outfielder Ethan Petry were named to Baseball America’s Freshman All-American first team.

This past season, Cannarella led the Tigers with a .388 batting average and also had 7 HR’s, 47 RBI, 72 runs scored and 24 stolen bases.

Petry ended his freshman season with a .376 batting average with 10 doubles, 23 home runs, 75 RBI and scored 55 runs.

BASEBALL AMERICA FRESHMAN-ALL AMERICA FIRST TEAM

C Malcolm Moore, Stanford

1B Anthony Martinez, UC Irvine

2B Blake Cyr, Miami

3B Kevin Bazzell, Texas Tech

SS Anthony Silva, TCU

OF Cam Cannarella, Clemson

OF Charlie Condon, Georgia

OF Ethan Petry, South Carolina

DH Austin Overn, Southern California

SP Evan Chrest, Jacksonville

SP Dominic Fritton, NC State

SP Kole Klecker, TCU

SP Jacob Mayers, Nicholls State

RP Hudson Barrett, UC Santa Barbara

RP James Tallon, Duke

UT DJ Newman, Bowling Green