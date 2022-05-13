CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The biggest day on the NFL calendar for social media departments at the 32 teams isn’t a game, the draft or the start of free agency. It is schedule release day!

FOX Charlotte will televise 12 of the games at this time. FOX will carry more postseason games than any other network in the last 40 years including 2 Wildcards, 2 NFC Divisionals, the NFC Championship, and the Super Bowl.

It’s Thursday night, and we feel alright 😎 pic.twitter.com/2eIiNvK1tU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 13, 2022

Here is the official schedule for the 2022-2023 season for the Carolina Panthers:

Week 1: Browns at Panthers

Week 2: Panthers at Giants

Week 3: Saints at Panthers

Week 4: Cardinals at Panthers

Week 5: 49ers at Panthers

Week 6: Panthers at Rams

Week 7: Bucs at Panthers

Week 8: Panthers at Ravens

Week 9: Panthers at Bengals

Week 10: Falcons at Panthers (TNF)

Week 11: Panthers at Ravens

Week 12: Broncos at Panthers

Week 13: Panthers Bye Week (Same as last year)

Week 14: Panthers at Seahawks

Week 15 Steelers at Panthers

Week 16: Lions at Panthers

Week 17: Panthers at Bucs

Week 18: Panthers at Saints

The Panthers will play home on Christmas Eve (Saturday) vs Lions | 1 PM kickoff

Here is the preseason schedule:

Week 1: Panthers at Commanders

Week 2: Panthers at Patriots

Week 3: Bills at Panthers

Want tickets to see the Panthers this season? Click here.

What do you think of the schedule? Join the conversation with Charlotte Sports Live on Twitter.