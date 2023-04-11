CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers are inviting fans to join in Draft Day celebrations, where the team is expected to make their first number one overall pick since drafting Cam Newton in 2011.

On Thursday, April 27, Bank of America Stadium will host the team’s 2023 Draft Party presented by Bud Light.

Tickets to the party are $5 with all proceeds going to Carolina Panthers Charities that serve communities across the Carolinas. Fans are asked to reserve mobile-only tickets online or through Ticketmaster.

Pre-sale tickets for PSL owners go on sale April 12 at 10 a.m. while the general public gets access starting April 13 at 10 a.m. Fans can reserve six tickets per account.

With gates opening at 6:30 p.m., fans can visit the game field and tour the locker room and entry tunnel. They will also get the opportunity to mingle and get photos and autographs with Panthers legends Mike Rucker, Mike Tolbert, Wesley Walls and more.

On-field activities will include the Play 60 Combine, a 40-yard dash, tailgate games, the Legends Barber Lounge and more. Appearances from TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew all come before the night ends with fireworks and a light show.

Presented by Bud Light, the first 250 Panthers PSL owners will get a free 16-ounce Bud Light with the first 500 fans to purchase a 16-ounce Bud Light getting a special $5 promotional price.

More information on the Draft Party and how to purchase tickets can be found on the Panthers website.