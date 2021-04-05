Carolina Panthers trade draft picks for New York Jets QB Sam Darnold

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Ahead of the NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers have found another quarterback not named Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields or Zach Wilson.
Instead, the Panthers will trade the 2021 sixth-round pick and second – and fourth-round picks in 2022 to the New York Jets for Sam Darnold.
Darnold, who is still 23 years old was the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
In his three NFL seasons, Darnold has thrown 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions, compiling a 13-25 record in his 38 starts.
Darnold will compete with incumbent signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater as the team looks to improve upon its abysmal 5-11 season.