Bills end 2-game skid with 31-14 win over spiraling Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes, Devin Singletary ran for a season-high 86 yards with his quarterback mostly kept in the pocket by a sprained left foot and the Buffalo Bills beat the offensively challenged Carolina Panthers 31-14.

Allen finished 19 of 34 for 210 yards while Singletary kept Buffalo moving on the ground and opened the scoring on a 16-yard run. The Bills limited Allen’s mobility a week after the fourth-year starter was hurt in a 33-27 overtime loss at Tampa Bay. Allen was sacked a season-high four times for 17 yards. He scrambled once for 26 yards in the third quarter.

Newton complete 18 of 38 passes for 156 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added 71 yards rushing and a score on the ground.

The Panthers (5-9) have now dropped four straight games and will next battle Tampa Bay on December 26.