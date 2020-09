Black and Blue: Panthers prepare for season opener against Raiders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP)- The Carolina Panthers are just four days out from their season opener against the Raiders at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The team cut their 80-man roster down to 53 over the weekend, giving a better idea of what Carolina will look like this season.

One of the players waived on Saturday was running back Reggie Bonnafon.

Bonnafon ran for 116 yards with a touchdown in 16 games last year and played a major role on special teams. However, Mike Davis won the No. 2 running back job behind All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, and Trent Cannon made the roster over Bonnafon as the third back.

Carolina kept three quarterbacks: starter Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier and P.J. Walker. The No. 2 QB spot is still open for competition.

Three undrafted rookies made the roster: punter Joseph Charlton, linebacker Sam Franklin and defensive back Myles Hartsfield.

Carolina kept seven wide receivers, although Keith Kirkwood remains out a few more weeks with a broken clavicle.

While practices haven’t looked exactly like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Panthers have shown that they’re ready and willing to do whatever it takes to have a successful season.

“Everybody is going to play their best or try to play their best on Sundays. We understand that this is a team that’s hungry also, so we all just have to have that mindset that, ‘who wants it most?'” Teddy Bridgewater said Wednesday.

Carolinaโ€™s season opener is September 13 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m.