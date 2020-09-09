Black and Blue: Panthers prepare for season opener against Raiders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP)- The Carolina Panthers are just four days out from their season opener against the Raiders at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The team cut their 80-man roster down to 53 over the weekend, giving a better idea of what Carolina will look like this season.

One of the players waived on Saturday was running back Reggie Bonnafon.

Bonnafon ran for 116 yards with a touchdown in 16 games last year and played a major role on special teams. However, Mike Davis won the No. 2 running back job behind All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, and Trent Cannon made the roster over Bonnafon as the third back.

Carolina kept three quarterbacks: starter Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier and P.J. Walker. The No. 2 QB spot is still open for competition.

Three undrafted rookies made the roster: punter Joseph Charlton, linebacker Sam Franklin and defensive back Myles Hartsfield.

Carolina kept seven wide receivers, although Keith Kirkwood remains out a few more weeks with a broken clavicle.

While practices haven’t looked exactly like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Panthers have shown that they’re ready and willing to do whatever it takes to have a successful season.

“Everybody is going to play their best or try to play their best on Sundays. We understand that this is a team that’s hungry also, so we all just have to have that mindset that, ‘who wants it most?'” Teddy Bridgewater said Wednesday.

Carolina’s season opener is September 13 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m.