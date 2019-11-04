Carolina Panthers bounce back to defeat Titans 30-20

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown while Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson tackles during the second half in Charlotte, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The Carolina Panthers bounced back from a huge loss last weekend to defeat the Tennessee Titans 30-20 Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Carolina (now 5-3) was coming off a brutal 51-13 loss last Sunday at San Francisco, a game that Carolina players said going in would be a good measuring stick for them.

Sunday, the Panthers took a 17-0 lead going into halftime and never really looked back, basically trading scores with the Titans in the second half. A field goal attempt with less than a minute left by the Titans missed.

On Sunday, Kyle Allen made his sixth straight start for the Panthers at quarterback while Cam Newton continued to rehab from a mid-foot sprain.

Allen was 4-1 before the win Sunday, but was coming off his first loss against the 49ers, a game in which he threw three interceptions and looked rattled in the pocket.

The Panthers take on Green Bay next Sunday.