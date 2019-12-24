Carolina Panthers interviewed former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, report says

The Carolina Panthers interviewed former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy for their vacant head coaching job, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

McCarthy was interviewed following the Panthers’ loss on Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts.

Ron Rivera was fired as the Panthers’ head coach on Dec. 3 after the team’s 5-7 start to the season. He had been the head coach of the team since 2011 and had an overall regular-season record of 76-63-1. His playoff record with the team was 3-4. He led the team to Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.

McCarthy was fired by the Packers in 2018. As a head coach, his overall regular-season record is 125-77-2 and 10-8 in the playoffs. McCarthy led the Packers to a win in Super Bowl XLV during the 2010 season.