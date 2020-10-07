Carolina Panthers unveil look for new HQ, training facility in SC

ROCK HILL, SC (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers released renderings showing the team’s new training facility and headquarters planned for York County, South Carolina.

The renderings show the state-of-the-art Panthers facility which includes a 120,000 square foot indoor practice facility, a 113,000 square foot multipurpose sports and entertainment venue, and outdoor practice fields.

Also included is an outdoor 5,000-seat stadium which can host high school football games, soccer games, and concerts.

The project also includes a new interchange off of Interstate 77 along with 2,600 parking spaces and a network of trails for cyclists and pedestrians.

“We saw the vision of the site and we knew from the very beginning that it was more than just a football facility and a couple of fields,” said vice president and chief operating officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment Mark Hart.

Later phases of the project include restaurants, retail, a healthcare facility, apartments, hotels, and office space.

Construction on the practice facility and team headquarters has already begun and is expected to be completed in 2023.