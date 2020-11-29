Carolina’s Chinn scores twice on fumble returns

Carolina Panthers

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn returns a fumble 28-yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

(AP) – Carolina Panthers rookie Jeremy Chinn had not one, but two fumble recovery returns for touchdowns within ten seconds of each other at the start of the third quarter at Minnesota.

Chinn picked up the ball after Zach Kerr’s sack of Kirk Cousins and took it back 17 yards for the score. Then on the very next play from scrimmage, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook lost the ball at the end of a short carry, a forced fumble credited to Chinn. The second-round draft pick from Southern Illinois emerged from the pile and broke away for a 28-yard touchdown.

Cook was hurt during the play and needed assistance to leave the field with an apparent injury to his right leg.

According to Pro Football Reference research, Chinn became the first player in the NFL since 1948 to return two fumble recoveries for touchdowns in the same game.

— Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories