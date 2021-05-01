Draft review: Panthers add 11, including 2 former Gamecocks

CLEVELAND, OH (WSPA) – At the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers ended up with 11 additions, including two former South Carolina Gamecocks.
RD. 1 (8th Overall): South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn
A three-year starter for the Gamecocks, Horn (6’1″, 205 lbs) tallied 101 total tackles, two interceptions, and 23 pass deflections. Horn was the first defensive player taken in the draft.
RD. 2 (59th Overall): LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
In three seasons with the Tigers, Marshall Jr. (6’2″, 205 lbs) caught 106 passes for 1,594 yards and 23 touchdowns.
RD. 3 (70th Overall): BYU OT Brady Christensen
Christensen (6’5″, 302 lbs) protected No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson at BYU and was a 2020 Consensus All-American.
RD. 3 (83rd Overall): Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble
Tremble (6’3″, 241 lbs) is considered to be among the most polished blockers in the ’21 tight end draft class. He had 401 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons with the Irish.
RD. 4 (126th Overall): Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard
Hubbard (6’0″, 210 lbs) is a tough, downhill runner that will be a good complement to Christian McCaffrey and provide much-needed depth in the backfield. He had 3,938 total yards and 36 total touchdowns in three seasons with the Cowboys.
RD. 5 (158th Overall): Iowa DT Daviyon Nixon
Nixon (6’3″, 313 lbs) is disruptive in the backfield, evidenced by his 19 tackles for loss in just two seasons with the Hawkeyes. He added 8.5 sacks and an interception as well.
RD. 5 (166th Overall): Washington CB Keith Taylor
Taylor (6’2″, 187 lbs) provides above-average length at the position and is most effective as a press-coverage corner. He’s credited with ten pass break-ups and 90 total tackles in four years at UW.
RD. 6 (193rd Overall): Alabama G Deonte Brown
Brown (6’3″, 344 lbs) has exceptional size on the interior and is a powerful run blocker. He was a part of the offensive line at Alabama that won the Joe Moore Award in 2020, recognizing the best unit in college football.
RD. 6 (204th Overall): South Carolina WR Shi Smith
Smith (5’9 1/2″, 186 lbs) is a quick, athletic receiver that also has ability in the return game. In four years with the Gamecocks he recorded 174 catches for 2,204 yards and 13 touchdowns.
RD. 6 (222nd Overall): Alabama LS Thomas Fletcher
Fletcher (6’1, 235 lbs) was the first long snapper taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the recipient of the Patrick Manley Award in 2020, recognizing the best long snapper in college football.
RD. 7 (232nd Overall) Kentucky DT Phil Hoskins
Hoskins (6’5″, 313 lbs) started just one season at Kentucky, but is an intriguing prospect with great length (nearly 7′ wingspan). He had 7.5 sacks and 53 total tackles in three seasons with the Wildcats.