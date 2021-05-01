Draft review: Panthers add 11, including 2 former Gamecocks

CLEVELAND, OH (WSPA) – At the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers ended up with 11 additions, including two former South Carolina Gamecocks.

*All stats per sports-reference.com

RD. 1 (8th Overall): South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 10: Jaycee Horn #1 of the South Carolina Gamecocks jumps up for the ball over Chris Pierce #19 of the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium on October 10, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

A three-year starter for the Gamecocks, Horn (6’1″, 205 lbs) tallied 101 total tackles, two interceptions, and 23 pass deflections. Horn was the first defensive player taken in the draft.

RD. 2 (59th Overall): LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Terrace Marshall Jr. #6 of the LSU Tigers scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In three seasons with the Tigers, Marshall Jr. (6’2″, 205 lbs) caught 106 passes for 1,594 yards and 23 touchdowns.

RD. 3 (70th Overall): BYU OT Brady Christensen

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 22: Brady Christensen #67 of the Brigham Young Cougars celebrates with head coach Kalani Sitake after beating the Central Florida Knights 49-23 at FAU Stadium on December 22, 2020 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Christensen (6’5″, 302 lbs) protected No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson at BYU and was a 2020 Consensus All-American.

RD. 3 (83rd Overall): Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – SEPTEMBER 02: Tommy Tremble #24 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reaches for a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals on September 02, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Tremble (6’3″, 241 lbs) is considered to be among the most polished blockers in the ’21 tight end draft class. He had 401 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons with the Irish.

RD. 4 (126th Overall): Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard

STILLWATER, OK – OCTOBER 24: Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys breaks free for a 32-yard touchdown against linebacker Mike Rose #23 and defensive back Lawrence White IV #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Hubbard (6’0″, 210 lbs) is a tough, downhill runner that will be a good complement to Christian McCaffrey and provide much-needed depth in the backfield. He had 3,938 total yards and 36 total touchdowns in three seasons with the Cowboys.

RD. 5 (158th Overall): Iowa DT Daviyon Nixon

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 7: Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon #54 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle in the second half on running back Raheem Blackshear #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Nixon (6’3″, 313 lbs) is disruptive in the backfield, evidenced by his 19 tackles for loss in just two seasons with the Hawkeyes. He added 8.5 sacks and an interception as well.

RD. 5 (166th Overall): Washington CB Keith Taylor

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 16: Defensive back Keith Taylor #27 of the Washington Huskies defends against wide receiver Keesean Johnson #3 of the Fresno State Bulldogs at Husky Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Taylor (6’2″, 187 lbs) provides above-average length at the position and is most effective as a press-coverage corner. He’s credited with ten pass break-ups and 90 total tackles in four years at UW.

RD. 6 (193rd Overall): Alabama G Deonte Brown

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with Deonte Brown #65 after throwing a touchdown to DeVonta Smith #6 (not pictured) during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Brown (6’3″, 344 lbs) has exceptional size on the interior and is a powerful run blocker. He was a part of the offensive line at Alabama that won the Joe Moore Award in 2020, recognizing the best unit in college football.

RD. 6 (204th Overall): South Carolina WR Shi Smith

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 24: Shi Smith #13 of the South Carolina Gamecocks runs with the ball as Maurice Hampton Jr. #14 of the LSU Tigers defends of the South Carolina Gamecocks during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Smith (5’9 1/2″, 186 lbs) is a quick, athletic receiver that also has ability in the return game. In four years with the Gamecocks he recorded 174 catches for 2,204 yards and 13 touchdowns.

RD. 6 (222nd Overall): Alabama LS Thomas Fletcher

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Thomas Fletcher #45 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates following the College Football Playoff National Championship game win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Fletcher (6’1, 235 lbs) was the first long snapper taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the recipient of the Patrick Manley Award in 2020, recognizing the best long snapper in college football.

RD. 7 (232nd Overall) Kentucky DT Phil Hoskins

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 02: Bailey Hockman #16 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack is sacked by Phil Hoskins #92 of the Kentucky Wildcats during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on January 02, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Hoskins (6’5″, 313 lbs) started just one season at Kentucky, but is an intriguing prospect with great length (nearly 7′ wingspan). He had 7.5 sacks and 53 total tackles in three seasons with the Wildcats.