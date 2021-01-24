Former Panther Greg Olsen retires

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field after their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen announced his retirement form the NFL on Sunday.

Olsen made the announcement during FOX’s pregame show ahead of the NFC Championship Game. He’s set to join the network as a full-time analyst.

Olsen was traded to the Panthers in 2011 by the Chicago Bears in exchange for a third-round draft pick. In nine seasons with Carolina he recorded 524 receptions for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns. He trails only Steve Smith and Muhsin Muhammad for the most receptions and receiving yards in franchise history.

Greg gave the game everything.



And we loved him for it. pic.twitter.com/xVylcGcM3S — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 24, 2021

Olsen finishes his career with the fifth most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history during the Super Bowl era (8,683), and also ranks fifth amongst tight ends with 742 receptions. His 60 touchdowns rank eighth at the position.

Olsen made three-consecutive Pro Bowls from 2014-2016, becoming the first tight end in NFL history with three-straight 1,000 yards seasons during that stretch.

As a member of the Bears, Olsen was selected to the 2007 All-Rookie Team.