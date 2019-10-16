Girlfriend of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton shares photo of newborn baby

(WGHP) – Looks like there’s a new Panther cub!

Kia Proctor, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Cam Newton, shared a photo Tuesday of her holding their newborn baby.

No word yet on the newborn’s name, and Newton himself hasn’t yet commented or posted about the newest addition to his family.

Newton and Proctor have three other children: 1-year-old Camidas Swain, 2-year-old Sovereign Dior Cambella and 3-year-old Chosen Sebastian.