Heinicke, Washington spoil Newton’s homecoming 27-21

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Washington spoiled Cam Newton’s return to Bank of America Stadium with a 27-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Taylor Heinicke threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked pass defense. Terry McLaurin had five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Washington outscored Carolina 13-7 in the second half.

Newton was making his first start since signing a one-year contract to return to the Panthers. He threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 24-yard touchdown. But Newton’s final two potential game-winning drives ended when the Panthers turned the ball over on downs.

Newton was sacked with 1:11 left to seal the win for Washington and former Panthers coach Ron Rivera.

