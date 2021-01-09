Jets interview Panthers OC Joe Brady for head coaching job

FILE – Joe Brady of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team is shown in a 2020 file photo. Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady is becoming a popular name for NFL teams seeking to fill head coaching vacancies. A person familiar with the situation says the Chargers, Falcons and Texans have all asked for and received permission from the Panthers to interview Brady for their head coaching jobs. (AP Photo/File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head coaching vacancy.

Brady is the fourth known candidate to meet remotely with the Jets after they fired Adam Gase last Sunday after two seasons. New York has also interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis and San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

The Jets are also expected to speak to Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus in the next few days as the team’s list of candidates grows.

The 31-year-old Brady completed his first season as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator.