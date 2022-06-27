CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – Former Panthers linebacker and NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2013) Luke Kuechly will be joining the team’s radio broadcast team this fall, the organization announced Monday.

The team revealed that Kuechly will call seven home games during the 2022 season, including their season-opener against Cleveland.

This comes after Kuechly had rejoined the organization in 2020 as a pro scout, a role he resigned from in 2021.

Kuechly was selected by Carolina in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft and earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He played eight NFL seasons, all with the Panthers, before retiring after the 2019 season. He finished his career with 1.,092 tackles, 18 interceptions, 12.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

He was a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection.

Kuechly joins play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and either Jordan Gross or Jake Delhomme on the call along with sideline reporter Kristen Balboni.