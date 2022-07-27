SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media Wednesday following the team’s first practice of training camp at Wofford College.

Among the topics discussed was the team’s decision to place second-year cornerback and former Gamecock Jaycee Horn on the active-PUP list prior to practice. Rhule emphasized the move was precautionary as Horn was feeling some soreness on Tuesday. He does not anticipate the move to be remotely long term.

Rhule also said that quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield will split reps with the first and second teams from day to day. Darnold worked with the ones Wednesday, and Baker will work with the ones on Thursday.

