SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media Wednesday following the team’s first training camp practice at Wofford College.

Mayfield took reps with the second team, while Sam Darnold took reps with the first team.

Head coach Matt Rhule said the two will alternate reps from practice to practice to insure continuity with the receivers.

