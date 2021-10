McCaffrey placed on IR, will miss at least 3 more games

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Injury woes continue to hamper the career of Panthers Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a nagging hamstring injury.

As a result, he’ll be out for at least three more games, the Carolina Panthers have announced.

CMC will miss his third straight game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings because of the injury.

McCaffrey was held out of practice for a second consecutive day Friday.

Coach Matt Rhule said when McCaffrey practiced Wednesday he still felt something wasn’t right in the hamstring.

“We came off the field that day hoping that he would be ready on Thursday, but he just hasn’t been there yet,” Rhule said. “He’s doing everything he can. It’s been three weeks. So we hope to have him out there (at practice) next week.”

Rookie Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 104 yards last week in a loss to Philadelphia, is expected to start, with Royce Freeman getting some work as a backup.

The Panthers are 3-0 with McCaffrey in the starting lineup, but they have lost the last two games with him out. Sam Darnold has been sacked eight times and thrown five interceptions in the last two games.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.