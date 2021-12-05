Offensive coordinator Brady relieved of duties by Panthers

Carolina Panthers

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have relieved offensive coordinator Joe Brady of his duties. The team announced the change Sunday.

Offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will take Brady’s place for the rest of the season. Brady was considered a major hire by Rhule before the 2020 season. He was the coordinator of LSU’s prolific offense with quarterback Joe Burrow in 2019 when the Tigers won the national title.

Then 30 years old, Brady was the NFL’s youngest coordinator. But the offense has sputtered.

