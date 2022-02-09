Panthers bring back Steve Wilks as assistant coach

SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 30: head coach Steve Wilks of the Arizona Cardinals on the sidelines in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers have hired former team assistant Steve Wilks to serve as the defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach.

The team announced the move on Wednesday.

The move comes after Jason Simmons left his role to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

This is Wilks’ second stint with the Panthers. He was the team’s defensive backs coach in 2012, was assistant head coach from 2015-2017 under Ron Rivera, and was the defensive coordinator in 2017.

He became head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and was subsequently the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Last year he was the defensive coordinator at the University of Missouri.

Wilks, a Charlotte native, is a graduate of West Charlotte High School and Appalachian State. He played for Arena League team ‘Charlotte Rage’ in 1993.