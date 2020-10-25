Panthers come up short against Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. It was Brees’ 7,000 career completion. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS (AP/WSPA) — Drew Brees passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns without two top receivers and rushed for another score to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 27-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Panthers had driven across midfield in the final minutes when Marcus Davenport’s sack of Teddy Bridgewater led coach Matt Rhule to send out kicker Joey Slye for a 65-yard field goal attempt on fourth-and-19. The kick fell just short of the crossbar.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Carolina managed just 37 yards rushing at 2.6 per carry.

The Panthers fall to 3-4 (2-2) while the Saints improve to 4-2 (3-1).