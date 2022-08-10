SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers wrapped up training camp Wednesday with their final practice of 2022 at Wofford College.

It could potentially be the final time the team holds camp at the site, with their destination for 2023 currently up in the air. A source familiar with the process told 7NEWS that the option for a return next year is available, but the Panthers’ plans are currently unknown.

Head coach Matt Rhule spoke on Wednesday after practice about the importance of having the team out on the road and holding training camp in the Upstate.

“Having the opportunity to get away and just bond [and] spend time together. It’s great when phones go down and decks of cards come out. It’s great when phones go down and ping pong paddles come out. Those are great things for teams and they only happen, to me, when you have a chance to get away a little bit.”

The Panthers now turn their attention towards week one of the preseason as they begin play Saturday, August 13 at Washington. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.