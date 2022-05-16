CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers have waived cornerback and Greer native Troy Pride Jr., the team announced on Monday.

Pride Jr., a fourth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, started eight games as a rookie, but missed all of the 2021 season due to a knee injury.

Pride Jr. was released with a failed physical designation to make room for the team’s signing of offensive tackle Wyatt Miller and tight end Jared Scott.

In 14 games played, Pride Jr. tallied 42 total tackles, one for a loss, and two pass breakups.