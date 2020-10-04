Panthers even record with win over Cardinals

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 04: Deionte Thompson #22 of the Arizona Cardinals tackles Mike Davis #28 of the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers improved to 2-2 on the season with a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Panthers (2-2) jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter after Mike Davis capped off a 13-play drive on the team’s opening possession. Later, Bridgewater scored on an 18-yard scamper with just over a minute left in the quarter.

Kyler Murray connected with Jordan Thomas to bring the Cardinals (2-2) within seven in the second quarter, but Carolina responded with a Bridgewater touchdown throw to Reggie Bonnafon to give them a 21-7 lead at the break.

The Panthers were the first to score in the second half as well, as Bridgewater threw his second touchdown of the day, this time to Ian Thomas. Bridgewater completed 26 of 37 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

The run game was consistent throughout. Mike Davis delivered once again in relief of Christian McCaffrey as he recorded a 16-84-1 line on the ground while adding five catches for 27 yards.

Carolina closed out the scoring with a 27-yard field goal from Joey Slye in the fourth quarter. Arizona added a score late. but Carolina hung on for the 31-21 win.

The Panthers are back on the road next week when they take on the Falcons in Atlanta on October 11.