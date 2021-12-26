Panthers fail to find end zone in a 32-6 loss to Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn runs for a touchdown past Carolina Panthers free safety Juston Burris during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Tom Brady threw for 232 yards and a touchdown, Antonio Brown made a grand return to the lineup after missing the last eight games and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 32-6 on Sunday to clinch their first NFC South title since 2007. In his first game since Oct. 13, Brown saw a prominent role on offense with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined with injuries, catching 10 passes for 101 yards while being targeted 15 times by Brady. Ronald Jones carried 20 times for 65 yards and a touchdown filling in for the injured Leonard Fournette, and Tampa Bay got big offensive contributions from unheralded players Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Cyril Grayson.

