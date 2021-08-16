Panthers fall at Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Jacob Eason was efficient in place of the injured Carson Wentz, and rookie Sam Ehlinger delivered in the final quarter for the Indianapolis Colts. Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, began his NFL debut with an interception. But he regrouped and drove the Colts to a tying touchdown capped by his 2-point conversion run. Ehlinger then scrambled 11 and 9 yards to set up Eddy Pineiro’s 30-yard field goal in the final seconds, and the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 in a preseason game. Eason played the first half and finished 15 of 21 for 183 yards with a lost fumble.

Greer native Troy Pride went down with what appeared to be a right knee injury in the fourth quarter. Head coach Matt Rhule had no further information on Pride’s status after the game. The second-year cornerback out of Notre Dame was reportedly seen on crutches when heading to the team bus after the game and in good spirits as he awaits results of an MRI.

