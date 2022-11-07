CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New changes to the Panthers’ coaching staff have been announced Monday morning.

The Carolina Panthers said interim coach Steve Wilks made two changes to his coaching staff in the wake of the 42-21 loss to the Bengals.

The team has fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.

Panthers Interim Head Coach Steve Wilks fires cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.



The Panthers said Cooper came to the NFL team in 2020 with former head coach Matt Rhule. Pasqualoni, the former head coach at Syracuse, joined the Panthers this offseason.

Defensive assistant Bobby Maffei will take added responsibilities with the defensive backs moving forward, with interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb playing a more prominent role as well, the Panthers announced on Monday.

Pass rush specialist Don Johnson and assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton will continue to coach the defensive linemen, the Panthers said.