CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Frank Reich on Monday with the team off to an NFL-worst 1-10 record in his first year in charge.
The move came a day after the Panthers fell 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans for their fourth straight loss. The Panthers are 0-6 on the road.
Owner David Tepper hired Reich to fix one of the league’s worst offenses over the past few seasons and develop Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick whom he gave up four draft picks and top wide receiver D.J. Moore to acquire this past offseason in the hopes of winning multiple Super Bowls.
Instead, the Panthers are assured of a sixth straight losing season since Tepper bought the team in 2018 for $2.275 billion.
Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor was named interim coach.
The team released the following statement:
“I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well. Effective immediately, Special Teams Coordinator Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to Offensive Coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over play calling duties.”David Tepper, Owner of Carolina Panthers