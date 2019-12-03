Panthers fire head coach Ron Rivera

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Ron Rivera, the team announced Tuesday.

Rivera was named head coach in 2011 and lead the team to a 76-63-1 record over that time, including one Super Bowl appearance.

“I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team,” said Panthers owner David Tepper.

“I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.”

Secondary coach Perry Fewell was named interim head coach.

Offensive coordinator Norv Turner will become special assistant to the head coach while quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will serve as offensive coordinator.