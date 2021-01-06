Panthers have interviewed six for GM job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Panthers say they have completed interviews with six potential candidates for their general manager position. Carolina announced that it interviewed Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Saints assistant GM and college scouting director Jeff Ireland and Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, as well as Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and former Giants GM Jerry Reese on Monday. The Panthers fired GM Marty Hurney last month.

