Panthers’ Kuechly retires after 8 seasons in the NFL

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly announced his retirement from the NFL, Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old Ohio native was picked in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft.

He finishes his career with 1,092 tackles, 18 interceptions and seven Pro Bowl selections.

“I think now is the right chance for me to move on,” said Kuechly.

“It makes me sad because I love playing this game, I’ve played it since I was a kid. It’s my favorite thing in the world to do. The memories I have from this place and this organization and being on the field with these guys – they’ll never go away.”

The Panthers shared a video of Kuechly’s announcement on Facebook.

Kuechly helped the Panthers to 3 NFC South titles and a Super Bowl appearance in 2015.

“While I wish we could have him for many more years, he has done everything the right way and we respect the decision that he’s made,” said Panthers owner David Tepper.