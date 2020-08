FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Miller (50) reacts after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. Miller has informed the team he has opted out of the 2020 season. Miller, a fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Alabama, played in seven games last year. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, FIle)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers linebacker Christian Miller has informed the team he has opted out of the 2020 season.

Miller, a fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Alabama, played in seven games last year.

He had two sacks in the victory over the Cardinals in Week 3 but injured his ankle two weeks later and played just 25 snaps the rest of the season.