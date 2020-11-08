Panthers lean heavily on McCaffrey in upset bid of Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

by: DAVE SKRETTA

Posted: / Updated:

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carolina coach Matt Rhule promised that Christian McCaffrey would get a full load against Kansas City if he was healthy. Rhule sure wasn’t kidding.

Starting with an opening 75-yard drive on which McCaffrey carried four times and caught a pair of passes, including the touchdown, the Panthers leaned heavily on their All-Pro running back.

He wound up with 18 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown, 10 catches for 82 yards that other score, and showed no lingering effects from an ankle injury that had sidelined him the past six weeks in a 33-31 loss to the Super Bowl champions on Sunday.

