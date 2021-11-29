Panthers lose RB McCaffrey for season

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) rushes for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers are eager to get Christian McCaffrey back on the field after he has missed four games with a high ankle sprain. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

(WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that an ankle injury suffered in Sunday’s game at Miami will sideline running back Christian McCaffrey for the remainder of the season.

According to the Panthers website:

An MRI Monday morning revealed an injury severe enough to place him on injured reserve. Because of the time it would take to recover, and because it will be his second time on injured reserve this season, the news means McCaffrey will miss out on the Panthers’ final five regular season games after the bye week. McCaffrey tried to loosen up the ankle during Sunday’s second half, but he finished the game with 35 yards on 10 carries – all in the first half. After returning from a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, McCaffrey totaled 421 total yards and a touchdown on 68 touches the past four weeks. He finishes 2021 with 99 rushes for 442 yards and a touchdown and 37 receptions for 343 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

The lost games mean that McCaffrey will appeared in just 10 games since the team made him the NFL’s highest-paid running back in NFL history.

He did not miss a game in his first three seasons in the league.